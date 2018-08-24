Irish nudists forced to cancel plans to strip off during Pope Francis visit
Irish nudists forced to cancel plans to strip off during Pope Francis visit

IRISH nudists have been forced to to abandon plans to disrobe during Pope Francis' much-anticipated visit this weekend.

The Pontiff is due to touch down on Saturday for a two-day trip which will see hundreds of thousands of people turn out to see him in Dublin and Co. Mayo.

The Irish Naturist Association (INA) said it had cancelled a naked swim event in Ballyfermot on Sunday due to security measures put in place for the visit.

Around 2,500 Gardaí are set to be on duty over the weekend to enforce the measures, which include traffic restrictions and road closures throughout the capital.

In a statement on Twitter, the INA said: "We regret to inform that our Ballyfermot nude swim on Sunday, August 26 has been cancelled on account of the traffic issues on the weekend of the Pope’s visit to Dublin.

"Slot availability in that leisure centre is rare, but we’ll strive to get new bookings in future."

It's not all disappointment for Irish nudists however, as a naked dining event has been organised for Friday night in Dublin.

Tickets have already been snapped up for the scantily-clad dinner, with organisers writing on Facebook: "Our first naturist dinner for this Friday is already sold out but you can let us know your interest by private message.

"There might be future bookings!"

