Meet the Irish 79-year-old Instagram fashionista proving class is timeless
Life & Style

'YOU'RE only as old as you feel' is the adage many people live their lives by and for Dubliner Eileen Smith, she lives her life no differently going by her Instagram account.

The mother and grandmother from Ballsbridge, County Dublin is the owner of Instagram account Eileen Style Queen from which she documents her life, one stylish outfit a time.

Her account currently has 28,600 followers, with such celebrity names as Amy Huberman following the Southside granny making a name for herself as a serious fashionista online.

Lovely to see the early morning sun creeping in the window 🌞

A post shared by Eileen Smith (@eileenstylequeen) on

The 79-year-old spends her time gardening, playing golf and spending time with her grandchildren, of which she has 13.

Lunching with my daughter and granddaughter at The Grounds Restaurant in Sydney

A post shared by Eileen Smith (@eileenstylequeen) on

Her classic style and simple lifestyle have gained her a steadfast following among men and women alike, with many people in the comments of certain photos tagging friends to gain inspiration from Smith's iconic and enviable style.

One of my favorite Hotels in Wicklow to drop into for a nice lunch ❤️

A post shared by Eileen Smith (@eileenstylequeen) on

Heading out for a Christmas lunch with a good friend. ❤️❤️

A post shared by Eileen Smith (@eileenstylequeen) on

All bulked up warm to go to a rugby match with my son. 🏉🏉

A post shared by Eileen Smith (@eileenstylequeen) on

A lovely day for a walk on the beach. Crisp and dry. 🍂🍁🍂

A post shared by Eileen Smith (@eileenstylequeen) on

Off to a Black & White Silver Anniversary Party in my Golf club tonight. 🍸🍾🍸

A post shared by Eileen Smith (@eileenstylequeen) on

If you'd like to follow Eileen Smith on Instagram, click here.

