Most popular Irish castles for a fairytale wedding revealed

THE most popular Irish castles which are also fairytale wedding venues have been revealed.

From Victoria and David Beckham, who tied to knot at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, to Amy Huberman and Brian O’Driscoll, who married in Lough Rynn castle in Leitrim, Irish castles continue to be a popular venue for people across the world.

In a bid to rate the best of the castle venues currently on offer as a place to hold one’s nuptials across the Emerald Isle, Diamonds Factory Island researched every venue out there.

And they have now ranked them, based on Trip Advisor reviews, to determine the best overall castle in which to tie the knot.

Here are their top eight Irish castle wedding venues…

1 Belleek Castle

If you have always dreamed of getting married in a fairytale, Belleek Castle in Ballina, County Mayo, is the location for you.

It boasts a 5-star rating on TripAdvisor, with most people praising the entertaining museum tour.

One person who attended a wedding there said: “As far as the wedding as a venue: It is a dream-like environment.

"The stable was used for the ceremony and a quick reception in the main room and dinner and dancing in the basement.

"Dinner, snacks and drinks were all excellent. It was really nice to stay here.”

The enchanting castle dates back to the early 1400s and is located within 200 acres of magical woodland. The themed rooms and expansive gardens create beautiful backdrops for group and romantic photo opportunities.

2. Glin Castle

Glin Castle on the banks of the River Shanon in County Limerick ​​is a unique heritage property offering exquisite comfort and breathtaking surroundings.

Built in 1780, Glin Castle has been lived in by the same family for over 800 years and boasts some of the most breathtaking gardens with domestic and exotic plants alike, sprawling grounds, and stunning rooms.

It has been described as: “A hidden gem which deserves to be much better known - possibly Ireland's best kept secret. Beautiful and romantic house and garden with a fascinating history,” by one reviewer on TripAdvisor, and with its 5-star rating, it’s a beautiful location for an intimate wedding.

3. Ashford Castle

Ashford Castle in Cong, County Mayo is one of the most unique wedding venues in Ireland. It is not only a historic castle in its own right, but it is now also a five-star hotel and is a beautifully romantic wedding venue.

With two churches located on the grounds and with rooms licensed for civil ceremonies, couples looking for either a religious ceremony or a civil one can be accommodated here.

It boasts an excellent 4.5-star rating on TripAdvisor, with many people praising its beauty and saying their stay was very enjoyable.

4. Dromoland Castle

Welcoming guests since the 16th Century, Dromoland castle in County Clare is an enchanting location to tie the knot.

The sprawling grounds, stunning lake, and iconic architecture add a touch of magic to any special day. With another 4.5-star rating, Dromoland regularly has visitors praising its beautiful grounds and amazing scenery.

The castle can host weddings of any size – from 10 to 300 guests alike, and all parties are invited to use the luxury spa and golf course.

And, of course, the castle grounds are also available for photography.

5. Huntington Castle

Huntington Castle, in Clonegal, Co. Carlow, is a beautiful privately owned family estate run by husband and wife duo Alexander and Clare.

It was built in 1625, is soaked in Irish history, and plays host to beautiful grounds, sprawling gardens, a tea shop, and a woodland playground for younger family members. It’s a stunning location for weddings, and they even run a B&B so you and your guests can stay on the premises.

And its 4.5-star TripAdvisor reviews reflect just how lovely it is: its top highlighted comments mention that the grounds are beautiful, that it’s a hidden gem, and describe it as a magical place.

6. Claregalway Castle

Claregalway Castle was built in the early 1400s and overlooks Clare river from it’s Co. Galway location.

It boasts a brilliant 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor, with one person saying, “I cannot speak highly enough of my recent stay at Claregalway Castle.”

The restored 15th-century stronghold hosts popular medieval-style tournaments and other historical fayres throughout the year but is also available for hire for private events such as weddings.

The mediaeval atmosphere is perfect for couples who want something a little more unique, and the grounds make the perfect photo backdrops, no matter the weather.

7. Lissanoure Castle

If you are looking for a very special and private place to wed your beloved, look no further than Lissanoure Castle in County Antrim.

This privately owned castle sits within a larger estate and is described as a “truly stunning and serene setting” and an “absolutely beautiful wedding venue” by commenters on TripAdvisor.

It is one of the most beautiful wedding venues in Ireland and the only Northern Irish castle on our list. It is right at the foot of the Glens of Antrim, surrounded by beautiful lakes, parkland and woods – perfect for wedding photos.

8. Cloontykilla Castle

Built in 1839, Cloontykilla Castle is located on the shores of the magnificent Lough Key in County Roscommon.

The stately rooms and opulent surroundings make for the perfect wedding backdrop.

The estate has its own marina and extensive lakeshore frontage, with swans gliding along the shoreline – perfect for photos. Not only that, but Cloontykilla Castle has 20 acres of mature forest grounds populated with wild deer, red squirrels, and a wide variety of native trees.

The Castle is currently being renovated, so check their website regularly if you’re interested in getting married here.