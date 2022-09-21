Ten stunning autumnal images of Ireland in all its beauty

THE NIGHTS are drawing in and you can start to see the breath in front of your face.
We're deep into autumn and Halloween will soon be upon us.
Yet it's one of the most spectacular times of the year to enjoy the beauty of Ireland.
So while you're wrapped up warm by the fire, here are 10 stunningly beautiful pictures of Ireland for you to enjoy.
Emery Cross, Killea, Co. Donegal
(Image: Fáilte Ireland/Gareth Wray Photography)
Mount Stewart, Newtownards, Co. Down
(Image: Tourism Ireland/Art Ward)
Powerscourt Gardens, Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow
(Image: Tourism Ireland/Brian Morrison)
Lough Gill, Co. Sligo
(Image: Conor Doherty for Sligo Tourism)
Wild Nephin National Park, Co. Mayo
(Image: Fáilte Ireland/Tourism Ireland/Gareth McCormack)
The Fairy Glen, Rostrevor, Co. Down
(Image: Bernie Brown for Tourism Ireland)
Moore Abbey Wood, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare
(Image: Magdaleny/Getty Images)
Phoenix Park, Co. Dublin
(Image: Alan Currie/Getty Images)
Montalto Estate, Ballynahinch, Co. Down
(Image: Tourism Northern Ireland/Montalto Estate)
Pines Island and the Twelve Bens, Co. Galway
(Image: stevegeer/Getty Images)
