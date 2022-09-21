Ten stunning autumnal images of Ireland in all its beauty

THE NIGHTS are drawing in and you can start to see the breath in front of your face.

We're deep into autumn and Halloween will soon be upon us.

Yet it's one of the most spectacular times of the year to enjoy the beauty of Ireland.

So while you're wrapped up warm by the fire, here are 10 stunningly beautiful pictures of Ireland for you to enjoy.

Emery Cross, Killea, Co. Donegal

Mount Stewart, Newtownards, Co. Down

Powerscourt Gardens, Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow

Lough Gill, Co. Sligo

Wild Nephin National Park, Co. Mayo

The Fairy Glen, Rostrevor, Co. Down

Moore Abbey Wood, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare

Phoenix Park, Co. Dublin

Montalto Estate, Ballynahinch, Co. Down