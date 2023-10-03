Trio of Irish brothers raise £2k in charity cash by completing Welsh trek
Rob Lynch, Darren Lynch and Merrill Lynch completed an 11-mile trek through the Welsh countryside

A TRIO of Irish brothers have raised £2,000 in charity cash by completing an 11-mile trek in the Welsh countryside.

Every year the siblings, Rob Lynch, Darren Lynch, and Merrill Lynch, embark on an adventure that tests their physical and mental limits, to honour the memory of their late mother, Celia Lynch.

For 2023 their extraordinary journey led them to the beautiful landscapes of the Welsh countryside, where they conquered a remarkable 11-mile trek through the majestic Brecon Beacons.

Together, the brothers have raised over £2,000 for the Lighthouse Club Construction Industry Charity, thanks to the “incredible support received from friends, family, and well-wishers who share their passion for making a positive impact” it was confirmed this week.

The Lighthouse Club charity provides physical, mental, and financial wellbeing support to construction workers in crisis, and the Lynch brothers’ contribution will aid them in their work.

Rob and Merrill Lynch are joint managing directors of L Lynch Plant Hire & Haulage, a company where Celia, their late mother, once served as a director.

The Lynch firm has been a proud supporter of the Lighthouse Club and the work they do for over 20 years.

