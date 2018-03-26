Over 1.5 million people in Ireland receive social welfare and pension increase today
News

Over 1.5 million people in Ireland receive social welfare and pension increase today

(Picture: Rolling News)

IT IS estimated that over 1.5 million people will benefit from the boost of €5 a week to their social welfare and pension payments from today on.

The pay rise was announced as part of Budget 2018.

The €5 a week increase works out at about €260 a year and includes the unemployed, disabled, pensioners, carers, widows and lone parents.

A further new increase of €2 will come into effect for all qualified child dependant, which will include 40,000 children.

The state pension will rise to €243.30 a week under the new legislation, while jobseeker benefit will now total €198 a week.

Maternity benefit will also go up €5 a week to €240, as will illness benefit, to €198 a week.

Speaking about the increase, Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty said: “If you’re going to announce that there’s a minimum amount of money that people can live on, or need to live on, then it’s not fair to penalise people who are between jobs.”

“Now I know I have a challenge, particularly on the longer-term unemployed people – we need to probably be more assertive to help those people get jobs – but it is a minimum level of money you accept or deem OK for people to live on, then it isn’t fair to penalise one group of people over a different group of people.”

The weekly rate for non-statutory schemes, mostly in relation to employment and education supports, are also set to increase this week.

