Investigation underway following arson attack on home in Belfast

POLICE are investigating after a home was set alight in Belfast.

PSNI officers were called to the blaze in Dunmurry at around 12.45am yesterday morning (12.45am).

“We received a report at around 12.45am this morning, Monday, 13th April of a house on fire in the Laurelbank area,” Detective Sergeant Robson confirmed.

“Officers attended the scene, where colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were already present and subsequently extinguished the fire.”

He added: “Thankfully, no one was in the property at the time and no injuries were reported.

“However, the house is located in a residential area and other people’s lives were put at risk.”

Police believe the incident was an arson attack.

“We believe the fire was started deliberately and it is therefore being treated as arson with intent to endanger life,” Det Serg Robson confirmed, while urging anyone who may have information relating to the incident to come forward.

“We’re keen to speak with anyone who might have noticed anything on Sunday evening and would appeal to anyone with information, including CCTV, ring-doorbell or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 29 of 13/04/26,” he said.

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