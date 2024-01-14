£20,000 reward offered for information on 'barbaric murder' in West Belfast

Detectives investigating the 'barbaric murder' of a man in West Belfast have announced a reward of £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Kevin Conway, 26, was shot to death in his home in the Greenan area on Tuesday evening.

Detectives hope the reward offered by Crimestoppers, which allows people to provide information anonymously, could encourage those 'who may be too frightened to speak up'.

'Horrific murders'

Mr Conway was shot multiples times during the attack at 9.30pm on Tuesday, January 9.

At the time of the shooting, he was on bail after being charged in relation to the murder of Shane Whitla, who was fatally shot in Lurgan, Co. Armagh on January 12, 2023.

Appealing for information, Detective Inspector Gina Quinn urged people to remember that behind each murder, 'there are families and loved ones whose worlds have been torn apart'.

"Kevin was brutally murdered in his own home. He was shot multiple times and was, sadly, pronounced dead at the scene," she said.

"This barbaric murder has left behind a loving family, who are absolutely heartbroken.

"In recent years there have been a number of other horrific murders involving firearms within the West Belfast community, and police are aware that they are still very much at the forefront of people's minds.

"I would ask the public to remember that behind each name, there are families and loved ones whose worlds have been torn apart.

"We are committed to bringing those responsible for Kevin's murder to justice, and I am reiterating our appeal for anyone with information to search your conscience. Please do the right thing and get in touch.

"I believe there are people out there who have information, but who may be too frightened to speak up.

"I want to offer assurance that information can be passed to Crimestoppers with 100 per cent anonymity, and I hope that the reward of up to £20,000 will encourage people to come forward."

Reward

A spokesperson for Crimestoppers stressed that the charity is independent of the police and that people who contact them will remain anonymous.

"With Crimestoppers, computer IP addresses are never traced. Telephone calls are never recorded, there is no caller line display and no 1471 facility," said the spokesperson.

"The reward is only payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police.

"Please ask for a reward code when speaking to our Contact Centre or when completing an anonymous online form via our website. Thank you for your support."

Crimestoppers can be contacted online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phone on 0800 555111.