Detectives renew appeal for information over 'cowardly' murder one week on from father-of-four's killing

DETECTIVES investigating the murder of a father-of-four in Co. Armagh who was shot in the back have renewed their appeal for information.

Shane Whitla, 39, was shot in an alleyway off Woodvale Street in Lurgan at around 8.15pm on Thursday, January 12.

He was able to make his way to the adjacent Lord Lurgan Park where he was later pronounced dead.

Three men have been charged with the murder of Mr Whitla, whose funeral took place on Friday.

'Family truly heartbroken'

After revisiting the scene of the attack this week, detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team have again urged anyone with information to come forward.

"Thursday, January 19, was one week on since Shane was brutally murdered," said Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

"He had been shot a number of times, including once in the back.

"This was a cowardly attack, which has taken a man's life and left a family truly heartbroken.

"It leaves four children without their father."

DCI Caldwell added: "We've been speaking with pedestrians, drivers and passengers and have carried out extensive house-to-house enquiries.

"Our investigation continues, and I am reiterating our appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Please contact us on 101.

"I'm also keen to highlight the reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police.

"The reward is offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Shane's murder.

"Importantly, information can be given with 100 per cent anonymity."

Charged

On Friday, Kevin Conway, 25, of Deeny Drive in Lurgan, Co. Armagh appeared at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court by video link.

He was remanded into custody and ordered to appear before the court on Friday, January 27.

On Saturday, Joshua Cotter, 29, of Madrid Street in Belfast, and Jake O'Brien, 28, of Church Walk in Lurgan, appeared at Lisburn Magistrates' Court via video link.

Both men were remanded into custody and ordered to appear before Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Friday, January 27.

All three have denied any involvement in the murder.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Anyone wishing to speak directly to police can contact the incident room on 101, ext. 57256, quoting reference CCS 1702 of January 12, 2023.

Photos or footage can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S01-PO1.