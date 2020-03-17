200,000 more job losses expected in next few days due to coronavirus
200,000 more job losses expected in next few days due to coronavirus

(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

200,000 MORE job losses are expected in Ireland by the weekend as a result of the closure of thousands of businesses due to coronavirus measurements.

Not-for-profit company Retail Excellence has forecast that another 200,000 jobs will be lost in the retail sector over the coming days, in addition to the 140,000 jobs already lost by staff in bars, restaurants and childcare.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland this morning, Chief Executive of Retail Excellent, David Fitzsimons, made the prediction which will devastate individuals, families and communities across the country.

Pedestrians walk past graffiti urging people to 'wash their hands' in the Grafton Street area of Dublin City centre, on March 13, 2020, as schools and universities closed (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Fitzsimons also called on the government to introduce new measures which would help people stay afloat, including suspending non-essential commerce, introducing business boost grants, and suspending VAT and rate payments for 12 months, according to RTÉ.

The actual figures, if even close to the projected numbers of 200,000, will have a devastating impact on the country.

140,000 people have already lost their jobs in Ireland due to the measures implemented to slow the spread of coronavirus.

While most agree that the drastic measures implemented by the Irish government, which include the closure of pubs, restaurants and mass gatherings, are necessary, it has resulted in 70,000 restaurant staff, 50,000 pub and bar staff and approximately 20,000 créche and childcare workers being laid off so far.

 

Coronavirus, Ireland, Job Losses

