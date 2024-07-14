'A force of energy': Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty dies, aged 53

ACTRESS Shannen Doherty, best known for her role in teen drama Beverly Hills 90210, has passed away at the age of 53.

The star's publicist confirmed the news in a statement to People magazine on Sunday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty," Leslie Sloane told the publication.

"On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease."

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and revealed two years later that she was in remission.

However, she confirmed in February 2020 that her cancer had returned and was by then stage 4.

Child actress

Born Shannen Maria Doherty on April 12, 1971 in Memphis, Tennessee, Doherty began acting at the age of 10.

She had a recurring role as Jenny Wilder on popular drama Little House on the Prairie and starred as Wilford Brimley's granddaughter in the TV series, Our House.

Early film roles included Ron Howard's Night Shift in 1982 and Girls Just Want to Have Fun in 1985, alongside Helen Hunt.

However, she came to prominence in 1989's dark comedy Heathers, which also featured Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

Later film roles included Kevin Smith's 1995 cult comedy Mallrats and 2021's Fortress, alongside Bruce Willis.

TV success

Arguably Doherty's most recognisable role was as Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills 90210, in which she played a teen adjusting to a new life in California after moving with her family from Minnesota.

A global hit, Doherty starred in the show's first four seasons from 1990 until 1994.

She later reprised the role in several guest appearances in the 2008 spin-off series, 90210, and joined much of the original cast to play fictionalised versions of themselves in 2019's BH90210.

Doherty also starred in another huge TV hit in Charmed, where for three seasons she played Prue Halliwell, one of three sisters who discover they are witches.

'Shannen was passion'

Rose McGowan, who joined the cast of Charmed in 2001 after Doherty had left, paid tribute to the star and appeared to scotch suggestions that she was difficult to work with.

"Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion," she posted on Instagram.

"I met her in the 90s and was awed. Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live.

"Shannen knew how to be a star because she was one since childhood. Her work ethic inspiring to the end.

"Shannen's great love for directing, for acting, Holly, her friends, her parents, dog and her beloved fans was legendary.

"Our lives had been intertwined in a unique way. We laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect.

"A soft-hearted badass as there ever was. A force of energy that will live forever in hearts. May angels and God carry her to the holy kingdom where she is healthy, young and wild forever.

"Rest now warrior, we will never forget you dear sister."

Doherty continued working up until her death including on her podcast, Let's Be Crystal Clear, and earlier this year starred with Jean-Claude Van Damme in the movie, Darkness of Man.

She married three times, most recently in 2011 to photographer Kurt Iswarienko.

She had filed for divorce in April 2023.