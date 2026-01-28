Man, 71, dies after car crashes into shop in Co. Tyrone

A MAN has died after a car crashed into a shop in Co. Tyrone this afternoon.

Police have named the deceased man as 71-year-old Gerard Rafferty, known as 'Jock', from the Coalisland area.

In a statement, First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she is 'thinking of everyone involved'.

The incident occurred when a car crashed through the window of a petrol station shop on the Moor Road in Clonoe.

"Police received a report at around 12.20pm that a car had crashed into a shop in the Moor Road area and struck a member of the public," said Chief Inspector Simpson of the PSNI.

"Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, attended the scene.

"However, Mr Rafferty sadly passed away a short time afterwards.

"The Moor Road remains closed to road-users between Washingbay Road and Gortgonis Road."

In a statement on Twitter/X, Ms O'Neill posted: "My heart goes out to my community in Clonoe following the tragic accident at our local shop.

"I am thinking of everyone involved. You are in our thoughts and prayers."

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have footage that could the investigation, to contact 101, quoting reference number 651 of January 28.