'A gentle soul who inspired all': Tributes after Irish playwright Jo Egan dies in Christmas Eve collision

TRIBUTES have been paid to Irish playwright Jo Egan, who passed away in a road traffic collision on Christmas Eve.

The incident happened on the N81 at Mullycagh Lower, Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow, shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Originally from Dublin, Ms Egan moved to Belfast in 1996 and often worked with communities that experienced the worst of the Troubles, facilitating drama and creative writing workshops.

Earlier this year, she helped produce a special presentation for British MPs in London, in which family members of six children who died in the Troubles shared their stories.

She also contributed to the play 14 Voices from the Bloodied Field, which saw 14 writers, directors and actors tell the stories of those killed in Croke Park on Bloody Sunday, 1920.

'She gave a voice to the marginalised'

Claire Hanna, SDLP MP for South Belfast, paid tribute to Ms Egan and the impact of her work.

"Such sad news," she tweeted.

"We hosted Jo Egan's play The Crack in Everything, about children killed in the Troubles, in Westminster over the summer and like the rest of her work it was impactful and affecting.

"Sincere condolences to all who knew and loved her."

Upon learning of her death, the Arts Council of Northern Ireland said Ms Egan 'gave a voice to the marginalised'.

"The Arts Council is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jo Egan," they said in a statement.

"She was one of our finest, multi-talented theatre practitioners who gave a voice to people and communities who were marginalised.

"A gentle soul who inspired all with whom she worked."

'Absolutely shattered'

Venues, including the Lyric Theatre in Belfast and Dublin's Abbey Theatre, also paid tribute to Ms Egan.

"The Lyric are devastated to learn of the tragic loss of playwright Jo Egan," read a statement from the former.

"Our thoughts are with her family and the wider artistic community at this time."

Jimmy Fay, the venue's Executive Producer, added: "Absolutely shattered by this news.

"I've known Jo almost 30 years, back to the early years in the Ormond Multi-Media Centre.

"Such a tragic loss. My thoughts are with her family and close friends. R.I.P. Jo Egan."

The Abbey Theatre added: "We are shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic loss of playwright Jo Egan.

“We send our condolences to Jo's family and friends and to her colleagues in the artistic community at this sad time."

Breaking barriers

Ms Egan helped co-found the MACHA theatre company in 2015.

As its artistic director, Ms Egan sought to produce work featuring voices and communities that are largely absent from the cultural landscape.

Focussing on community collaboration and working with marginalised voices and exceptional artists, its aim is remove barriers to participation in theatre.

Gardaí invesytigating the incident in which Ms Egan died have appealed for any road users, who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N81 in the Mullycagh Lower area between 11.30pm and midnight, to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 6482610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.