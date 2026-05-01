Irish voices take centre stage in new global podcast celebrating women of the diaspora

AN award-winning Irish journalist has launched a new podcast shining a light on the lives and experiences of Irish women across the world.

Mná na hÉireann — which translates as Women of Ireland — is the latest venture from Ciara Riordan, a Cork-born broadcaster now based in the UK. The series brings together voices from across Ireland and the diaspora, with one guest featured in each episode.

The podcast is now live alongside a dedicated website, offering listeners access to a growing archive of interviews exploring identity, resilience and ambition.

Drawing on more than two decades in journalism, Riordan said the project reflects her long-standing interest in storytelling and the lives behind the headlines.

“Mná na hÉireann is about celebrating Irish women — their stories, their resilience, and their impact around the world,” she said. “Whether living in Ireland or abroad, Irish women are doing incredible things — and this is a space to hear those stories in an honest, engaging and uplifting way.”

Each episode follows a loose structure, with guests reflecting on three defining moments in their lives, the women who inspired them, and the best advice they have received. There is also a lighter touch, with favourite Irish sayings and a quick-fire round tackling familiar cultural debates — from Tayto versus King crisps to Lyons versus Barry’s tea.

The first five episodes showcase a broad cross-section of Irish life. Among them is educator Naoimh Riordan, who became the first Irish teacher to join the TED-Ed programme and present on stage in New York, and Dearbhail Ormond, a Dublin-born entrepreneur now based in London who founded a women’s health app inspired by her own experience of endometriosis.

Other early guests include Kildare native Edel Howlin, now running a communications company in the United States; Donegal-born AI expert Joanne Sweeney, who speaks candidly about becoming pregnant at 17 and her subsequent career; and Cork media professional Claudia Redmond, who recalls her upbringing in the city and her move to London as a child.

Across the series, there is a strong emphasis on the shared threads of Irish identity, with sayings such as “Ní́l aon tinteán mar do thinteán féin” (there’s no place like home) and “Go n-éirí an bóthar leat” (may the road rise to meet you) reflecting a connection to heritage that transcends geography.

Riordan is now inviting Irish women from all backgrounds and professions to take part, with the ambition of featuring voices from every county in Ireland — and, ultimately, every corner of the globe.

The podcast is available on major platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube, as well as through its official website, which hosts additional content and guest profiles.

Website: www.mnanaheireann.ie