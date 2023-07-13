Aer Lingus becomes first airline to introduce on-board recycling on short-haul flights into Ireland
News

Aer Lingus becomes first airline to introduce on-board recycling on short-haul flights into Ireland

Aer Lingus has become the first airline to segregate and recycle on-board waste arriving on short-haul flights into Ireland

AER LINGUS has become the first airline to segregate and recycle its on-board waste, the company confirmed this week.

The Irish airline will now be recycling all waste that is not contaminated by animal by-products on short-haul flights into Cork and Dublin airports.

Aer Lingus CEO, Lynne Embleton said of their initiative: ‘Recycling on-board waste on short-haul flights into Dublin and Cork is another milestone on the airline’s focused sustainability agenda.

“We know from our customers that recycling is something the vast majority wish to see happen and this new on-board initiative complements other positive steps we are taking on our aircraft, including the use of more sustainable materials and reducing single use plastics on-board.”

She added: “Our on-board recycling initiative is one of a wide-ranging set of actions we are taking across Aer Lingus to drive sustainability at the airline, including investing in new fuel-efficient aircraft* and investing in sustainable aviation fuel.”

The airline is now on target to be recycling 20 per cent  - or 200 tonnes - of on-board waste from flights into Cork and Dublin airports by the end of 2023.

This figure will increase to 40 per cent – some 720 tonnes - by 2025.

European regulations governing international catering waste were imposed in Ireland in 2002 following the Foot and Mouth outbreak, which inhibited the recycling of on-board waste.

However, Ireland’s Department of Agriculture has confirmed that recycling can now apply to any waste coming into Ireland that is not contaminated by animal by-products.

Aer Lingus first trialled waste recycling from flights into Cork at the end of 2022 and into Dublin at the start of 2023.

In addition to rolling out recycling on short-haul flights into Cork and Dublin, the company will extend the programme to other airports and to long-haul flights, over time, in partnership with the Panda Wate firm.

Derek Dunne, Managing Director for Panda, explained: “This is a great initiative by Aer Lingus and an exciting extension of the partnership we have held for the last number of years.

“At Panda, we focus on the circular economy through recycling and resource recovery; therefore, we are proud to be the first waste management company in Ireland to facilitate the introduction of recycling both on board the aircraft and at the custom-built facility at Dublin Airport.

“As a business, we are striving towards net zero by 2040 and are committed to shaping a better future for all by making sustainable choices easy and enabling our customers to leave a greener footprint.”

See More: Aer Lingus, Panda Waste, Recycling

Related

Aer Lingus to recommence Dublin-Hartford route for summer 2023
News 9 months ago

Aer Lingus to recommence Dublin-Hartford route for summer 2023

By: Connell McHugh

Flight with Taoiseach on board does u-turn after striking a bird
News 9 months ago

Flight with Taoiseach on board does u-turn after striking a bird

By: Irish Post

Aer Lingus cancels more flights for today and tomorrow
News 1 year ago

Aer Lingus cancels more flights for today and tomorrow

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Irish teen who died in fall on Greek island is laid to rest
News 16 hours ago

Irish teen who died in fall on Greek island is laid to rest

By: Gerard Donaghy

Met Police say no offence committed as BBC presenter at centre of allegations named
News 18 hours ago

Met Police say no offence committed as BBC presenter at centre of allegations named

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill tells those behind bonfire effigy to 'catch themselves on'
News 19 hours ago

Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill tells those behind bonfire effigy to 'catch themselves on'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Armed police arrest man brandishing knife at Belfast shopping centre
News 20 hours ago

Armed police arrest man brandishing knife at Belfast shopping centre

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police officer choked, bitten and kicked in the face in brutal attack
News 1 day ago

Police officer choked, bitten and kicked in the face in brutal attack

By: Fiona Audley