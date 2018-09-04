Aer Lingus releases two million seats on sale for winter
AER LINGUS have announced a sale on up to two million each-way seats from Ireland to the UK, Europe and North America as part of a 'Happy Winter' promotion.

The airline has seats from Ireland to the UK and Europe priced at just €29.99 and to North America from €159 each-way.

The fares are available from now until midnight on September 24, and are valid for travel from November 1 to March 31, 2019.

The enticing sale is part of a ‘Happy Winter’ promotion which was launched following research commissioned by the airline.

The research carried out by iReach revealed that a winter break can provide an additional 71.5 hours of joy for holidaymakers, a post-holiday glow and a surge in positivity in the months leading up to a trip.

The sale comes a week after Aer Lingus revealed that it will fly daily between Dublin and London City Airport beginning in October.

