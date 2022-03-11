Aer Lingus routes between Shannon and US resume after almost two years

AER LINGUS has restarted its transatlantic services between Shannon Airport, Co Clare, and the US after they were put on pause due to the pandemic.

The first service since March 2020 to Boston took off yesterday, with flights to New York resuming today, Friday 11 March.

The airline says the restart of these flights is critical in restoring regional connectivity. Aer Lingus is the only airline flying to Boston and New York -JFK this summer, with 14 flights a week from Shannon to the US.

Speaking on the route restart, Donal Moriarty, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Aer Lingus said:

"We are delighted to resume our transatlantic routes from Shannon to Boston and New York, restoring regional connectivity to the mid-west of Ireland and allowing Aer Lingus to unite friends, families, and businesses once more.

This summer we will be operating our largest transatlantic seat capacity from Shannon in 17 years. Aer Lingus customers will avail of a more innovative and sustainable travel experience as they travel across the Atlantic in our two A321LR neo which will operate from Shannon airport and our unique warm Aer Lingus welcome."

the CEO of Shannon Group Mary Considine said the links between the US and the west of Ireland "are a huge part of Shannon's story."

"We are delighted to be here today to mark another milestone in the airport’s recovery with the re-establishment of crucial US air links that were suspended as a result of the pandemic.

"It is a fantastic day for our passengers, our staff, the broader airport community and the US Customs and Border Protection team here at Shannon Airport. The restoration of these daily vital U.S. services will be a welcome boost for the West of Ireland economy, and will see friends, family and business communities reconnected."

Summer 2022 will see Aer Lingus fly its largest transatlantic seat capacity from Shannon in 17 years as it operates two next generation A321 NEO LR aircraft from the airport. The services will offer both a Business Class cabin with 16 fully lie-flat seats, dining and wi-fi, and an Economy Class cabin with complimentary meal and snack and soft drink in-flight and inflight entertainment.