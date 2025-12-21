Police in England appeal for information on wanted man with links to Ireland

POLICE in England are appealing for information on a wanted man who has links to Ireland.

Thinkwell Javangwe, 39, is wanted after he breached a court order.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police have carried out a number of lines of inquiry to find Javangwe but he currently remains at large.

Thinkwell — who is also known as Thinkwall — has links to the Hucknall area of Nottinghamshire as well as Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Members of the public are asked to call 999 immediately if he is seen.

"We are working hard to track this individual down and are appealing for the public to help us," said Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean.

"If you know where he is, then please let us know.

"Please be aware that allowing him to remain on your property would mean you could be assisting an offender, which is a serious offence."

Anyone who knows where Thinkwell is or has any information that could help locate him is asked to call 101 immediately.

Information on his whereabouts can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.