Watch Santa congratulate newly-engaged couple following surprise Dublin Airport proposal
News

Watch Santa congratulate newly-engaged couple following surprise Dublin Airport proposal

Santa just happened to pass as the stunned woman said yes (Image: Dublin Airport / Facebook)

A NEWLY-ENGAGED couple got the seal of approval from Santa Claus himself following a surprise proposal at Dublin Airport this week.

The airport has been sharing clips on its social media channels of heart-warming reunions as people greet their loved ones returning home to Ireland for Christmas.

However, they also caught a festive proposal as a man went down on one knee and popped the question to his partner.

Thankfully, the stunned woman said yes but just as her new fiancé was putting the ring on her finger, the Big Man himself was passing by.

The footage shows Santa doing a double-take before stopping to embrace the couple and congratulating them.

The only question now is — will he be invited to the wedding?

See More: Dublin Airport, Santa Claus

Related
Travel 2 months ago

Carry on liquid rules scrapped at Dublin Airport

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 months ago

Dublin Airport apologises to customers who were ‘overcharged’ for car parking

By: Fiona Audley

News 6 months ago

Garda hospitalised after ‘vicious assault’ by disruptive passenger on flight to Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 2 days ago

Over 120 gardaí to carry tasers in pilot scheme amid rise in attacks

By: Mark Murphy

News 2 days ago

Criticism grows over Vatican wedding of Conor McGregor

By: Mark Murphy

Entertainment 2 days ago

Top picks for festive entertainment with a dash of Irish frosting this Christmas

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Stormont ringfences £119m to pay for PSNI data breach

By: Fiona Audley

Sport 2 days ago

Irish team selected for World Cross Country Championships

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Ireland will allow bluetongue vaccination from next year

By: Fiona Audley