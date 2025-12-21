Watch Santa congratulate newly-engaged couple following surprise Dublin Airport proposal

A NEWLY-ENGAGED couple got the seal of approval from Santa Claus himself following a surprise proposal at Dublin Airport this week.

The airport has been sharing clips on its social media channels of heart-warming reunions as people greet their loved ones returning home to Ireland for Christmas.

However, they also caught a festive proposal as a man went down on one knee and popped the question to his partner.

Thankfully, the stunned woman said yes but just as her new fiancé was putting the ring on her finger, the Big Man himself was passing by.

The footage shows Santa doing a double-take before stopping to embrace the couple and congratulating them.

The only question now is — will he be invited to the wedding?