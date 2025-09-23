Aisling Bea teaches Alexa Ireland’s most popular sayings – from Sláinte to Eejit

COMEDIAN Aisling Bea has given Amazon’s Alexa a masterclass in some of the most popular and well-used sayings in Ireland.

The Kildare born actor, who has starred in the likes of Taskmaster, QI and Last One Laughing, has provided Amazon’s virtual assistant with a crash course on Irish vernacular, meaning Alexa is now more clued up than ever on Irish chat.

"Our pal Alexa now understands what the craic is, and I am delighted to have helped teach Alexa how to be more than a bit sound,” Bea said this week as Amazon announced Alexa’s Irish update.

Now you can simply ask “Alexa, teach me some ‘Irish’ sayings” to hear one of 20 new phrases she has in her locker, including their definitions provided by Bea herself.

They include ‘It’s grand’, ‘What’s the craic? and ‘Thanks a mill’.

“Irish sayings are iconic, and it’s part of what makes Irish culture instantly recognisable around the world,” Meryem Tom, Alexa Director of UK and Ireland, said.

“Now Alexa can join in too, responding with everything from a casual ‘It’s grand’ to a charming ‘Sláinte’,” he added.

“Language is at the heart of how people connect with Alexa, and we hope customers enjoy discovering or reconnecting with these expressions.”

The 20 Irish words and phrases which feature in Alexa’s latest update:

It’s grand

What’s the craic?

Ah sure, it’ll be grand

Thanks a mill (million)

What’s the story

Fair play to ye

Sound

Eejit

How’s things

You know yerself

That’s gas

Sláinte

Yer man

C’mere to me

Who’s yer man / yer woman

Adding “ah” before a sentence

Giving out

Flat out

The craic was 90

Good man yerself

To try it out, simply ask Alexa “Alexa, teach me some ‘Irish’ sayings”

To launch their Irish update Amazon has released a video filmed in Dingle, Co. Kerry of Bea in action with Alexa.