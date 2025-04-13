Man travelling on ride-on lawnmower dies after collision with car in Co. Tipperary
A MAN has died after the ride-on lawnmower he was travelling on was involved in a collision with a car in Co. Tipperary.

The incident happened on the N76 at Kilcash Cross at around 9.50pm on Friday.

The man on the lawnmower, aged in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem.

No other injuries were reported in the collision.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witness to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with camera footage, who was travelling in the area around the time of the collision, is asked it make it available to investigating gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

