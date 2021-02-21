AMAZON HAS garnered criticism for the continued sale of a jumper emblazoned with the slogan "F*** St. Patrick's Day".

The online shopping giant has been accused of “peddling prejudice for profit” by the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH), America’s Largest Irish Organisation.

The Irish Catholic fraternal group said the merchandise “demeans and denigrates the Irish and Irish American” and is “tone-deaf and insensitive” given the ongoing pandemic.

“In a year when the Irish American community is again being asked to forego their traditional St. Patrick’s Day celebrations out of respect for the health and welfare of the broader population amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, we find the sale by Amazon of items with the phrase ‘F(expletive) St. Patrick’s Day’ inexcusably tone-deaf and insensitive,” the group said in a statement.

According to the AOH, this is just the latest example of “diversity duplicity” on the part of Amazon regarding the Irish.

“Besides shirts with ‘F(expletive) St. Patrick’s Day,’ Amazon also sells hundreds of items with the phrase ‘F(expletive) me I’m Irish,’” they noted.

“Another search on Amazon returns a list of 180 items with the phrase ‘Irish Girl Wasted” and ‘Yes, I’m an Irish Girl, I Speak Fluent Drunk.’”

“Is it not the definition of an oxymoron for Amazon to sell these demeaning items while simultaneously claiming to advocate for respect and empowerment for women in the tech industry?” they asked.

“Amazon continues to sell hundreds of other products denigrating those of Irish Heritage with messages such as “Irish Today Hungover Tomorrow, ‘Irish, Drunk, or Whatever,’ and ‘Drink Till You’re Irish.’”

The group branded the continued sale by Amazon of merchandise perpetuating the “negative ethnic-based tropes and stereotypes” as irresponsible.

They are calling for these items to be removed and have launched a petition calling on Amazon to remove its ‘F(expletive) St. Patrick’s Day’ jumpers and other defaming merchandise “targeting those of Irish heritage”.

“We ask why Amazon is deaf to the Irish American community’s call for the basic courtesy of equal respect and colorblind when the target of the hateful stereotypes they are selling is green?”

At the time of writing, more than 8,600 people had signed the online petition.

Anyone wishing to lend their support to the campaign can do so here.