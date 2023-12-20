Anniversary appeal over Belfast man's 'shockingly violent and vicious' murder

POLICE investigating the 'violent and vicious' murder of a man in North Belfast in 2013 have made a renewed appeal for information.

Basil McAfee, 50, was found dead in his home on Friday, December 20, having been beaten and stabbed.

As part of their appeal, police are keen to trace two women who went to Mr McAfee's home two nights before his body was discovered.

The appeal is being supported by a £20,000 reward from the charity Crimestoppers.

'Family left tortured'

"Mr McAfee was found dead in the living room of his home in Henderson Avenue, just off the Cavehill Road, on the afternoon of Friday, December 20, 2013," said Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson.

"He was last seen alive the previous evening.

"The 50-year-old suffered a shockingly violent and vicious death.

"I believe he was beaten about the head with a sharp implement and then stabbed.

"This attack took place in what should have been the safety of his own home, with a number of items then taken from the house."

DCI Wilson continued: "It's now 10 years on, and Basil's family are left tortured with thoughts of how their loved one died.

"Their run up to Christmas — a happy time for many — is once again full of sadness.

"This was a cruel attack, and one which shocked an entire community."

Appeal

Two women who visited Mr McAfee's home the evening before he was last seen alive are of particular interest to DCI Wilson.

"I am asking anyone with information to please search their conscience and speak to our team," she said.

"I am particularly keen to hear from two women who took a taxi from outside licensed premises on the Dublin Road, Belfast, on Wednesday, December 18, 2013 at approximately 11pm.

"The two were dropped off at Henderson Avenue, and made their way into Basil's home.

"I am asking you to get in touch with us on 101, as you may have information that could assist our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, while Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111.