Anniversary appeal over 'sickening' 1994 murder of off-duty police officer

POLICE in Belfast have launched an appeal for information on the 30th anniversary of the murder of an off-duty officer.

Constable John Haggan, known as Jackie, was shot while out with his pregnant wife and friends on March 10, 1994.

Detectives from the Legacy Investigation Branch are now urging witnesses who have not previously spoken to police to come forward as they hunt for the 33-year-old's killers.

"This was a sickening attack on a family man who was out socialising with his wife and friends," said Detective Chief Inspector Byrne.

"Murdered in cold blood for no other reason than being a Police Officer providing a service to the local community and local people of east Belfast where he had been stationed for 12 years."

Attack

Constable Haggan, a father-of-two with a third child on the way, was murdered as he socialised with his wife and friends at Dunmore Greyhound Stadium on Alexander Park Avenue, north Belfast.

At around 9.15pm, he was in the members' bar on the upper floor of the stadium when he was approached from behind by two gunmen.

The first gunman shot Constable Haggan in the head from close range and again as he lay on the floor.

The second gunman then warned other customers not to move before firing into the ceiling.

The pair made their escape in a gold-coloured Seat Ibiza car, registration NXI 7341, which was driven by a third person.

They made off towards Alexander Park Avenue before turning left onto Jellicoe Avenue.

The car, which had been hijacked shortly before 8pm from Stratford Gardens in the Ardoyne area, was located at Chichester Court off the Antrim Road just before 11.30pm.

Appeal

"Thirty years have now passed since Jackie was murdered and I am appealing for anyone who has any knowledge of what happened that night and who have not spoken to police previously to do so now," said DCI Byrne.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the stadium that evening either before or after the murder; Did you see the gunmen before or after the attack? Do you know who these individuals were? Did you see them make their escape after the attack? Did you see the gold-coloured Seat Ibiza car in the vicinity of the stadium or being abandoned in Chichester Court?"

DCI Byrne urged anyone with information, no matter how small, to contact detectives at the Legacy Investigation Branch on 101 or via email on [email protected].

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org