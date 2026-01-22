Driver dies following collision in Co. Wexford

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a man died following a collision in Co. Wexford.

The single-vehicle incident happened on the L4007 at Maudlin’s Cross, near New Ross, at around 1.10pm on Tuesday, January 20.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course,” the force said in a statement.

No other injuries were reported in the collision and investigating Gardaí are now asking anyone who may have witnessed it to contact them.

“Any road users, who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the L4007 near New Ross, Co. Wexford, between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on Tuesday, January 20, 2026 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on (051) 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they added.