First images released of new comedic crime drama from Love/Hate creator

THE FIRST images have been released of a new comedic crime drama from Love/Hate creator Stuart Carolan.

Tall Tales & Murder mixes a Bonnie and Clyde-style adventure of bent cops, kidnapping and underworld fixers with an eighth century tale of monks, Vikings and buried treasure.

Based on the Dublin book series by Caimh McDonnell, it has been adapted for the screen by Carolan alongside award-winning British comedian and director Chris Addison.

The ensemble cast includes Philippa Dunne (Motherland), Packy Lee (Peaky Blinders), Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) and Aisling O'Sullivan (The Actors).

The six-part series stars Ella Lily Hyland as Bridget, an unconventional nurse who works the night shift at a Dublin nursing home.

She reads the old folk bedtime horror stories and arranges clandestine late-night dances.

Into this world comes Paul, played by Casey Walsh, a young man stuck stealing cars to repay a debt to crime boss Ma Baker, played by Dunne.

Paul is desperate to stay out of prison so calls on acquaintance Bunny Ryan, played by Fair City star by Brian Doherty, to pull some strings with the nursing home's matron, played by O'Sullivan, to get him a legitimate job.

However, on Bridget and Paul's first shift together, a mysterious and comatose patient known only as Anonymous, played by Gillen, suddenly wakes up.

He reveals he's the long-lost gangster Grinner McNair and knows the location of a buried hoard of Celtic gold that could prove to be the answer to all of Bridget and Paul's troubles.

Unfortunately, they're not the only ones after it and things get complicated as vicious gangster Wesley Swanson, played by Lee, and his henchmen close in.

Filmed in Ireland, Tall tales & Murder is a co-commission from BBC Northern Ireland and RTÉ in association with Screen Ireland.

It is produced by Avalon in association with Ireland-based Metropolitan Pictures.

The show will be coming to BBC and RTÉ screens in the autumn.

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