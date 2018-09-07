Antlers of extinct giant Irish Elk found at the bottom of Lough Neagh
News

Antlers of extinct giant Irish Elk found at the bottom of Lough Neagh

THE antlers of an ancient Irish Elk have been found by a fisherman in Lough Neagh, Co. Tyrone.

Raymond McElroy was fishing on the lake on Wednesday when his nets snagged on something a little bigger than a trout.

With the help of fellow fisherman Charlie Coyle, Raymond pulled up the perfectly preserved antlers and skull of a giant Irish Elk.

The creature was the largest deer that ever lived and has been extinct for thousands of years.

Raymond's catch has a span of more than 3 metres and is believed to be at least 10,000 years old.

Advertisement

"It came up in the net on the side of the boat. I thought it was a bit of black oak to begin with," he told Belfast Live.

"I was shocked to begin with when I got it over the side and saw the skull and antlers."

Charlie added: "We thought it was an old tree or something. Raymond kept going round with the boat to try to get a different angle.

"Then when it came to to the top of the water...he saw its head.

"He said its an elk! I said it's the devil."

The antlers were discovered in the same area of Lough Neagh - known as 'The Thorns' - where the jawbone of an Irish Elk was found in 2014, and it is believed the finds are from the same animal.

Advertisement

After spending thousands of years at the bottom of a lake, the antlers are now in a garage awaiting a new home.

See More: Antlers, Discovery, Irish Elk, Lough Neagh, Northern Ireland

Related

The 11 most haunted pubs in Dublin
News 2 hours ago

The 11 most haunted pubs in Dublin

By: Jack Beresford

Northern Ireland secretary Karen Bradley admits she didn't understand politics in the North and was 'slightly scared' of the place before becoming minister
News 2 hours ago

Northern Ireland secretary Karen Bradley admits she didn't understand politics in the North and was 'slightly scared' of the place before becoming minister

By: Aidan Lonergan

Man fighting for his life after being struck by car in Dublin city centre
News 4 hours ago

Man fighting for his life after being struck by car in Dublin city centre

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Irishwoman, 24, denies stealing over $50,000 from Vogue editor Grace Coddington's credit card in New York
News 13 minutes ago

Irishwoman, 24, denies stealing over $50,000 from Vogue editor Grace Coddington's credit card in New York

By: Aidan Lonergan

People have been sharing their favourite amusing Irish insults online
News 15 minutes ago

People have been sharing their favourite amusing Irish insults online

By: Jack Beresford

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Bray Boxing Club
News 2 hours ago

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Bray Boxing Club

By: Ryan Price

Two held as gardaí seize drugs worth almost €1.85million in Dublin
News 14 hours ago

Two held as gardaí seize drugs worth almost €1.85million in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí appeal for help to trace teenager missing since Sunday
News 15 hours ago

Gardaí appeal for help to trace teenager missing since Sunday

By: Gerard Donaghy