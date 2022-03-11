Apology 'freely, openly, and sincerely' issued by ministers to survivors of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland

MINISTERS IN Stormont have this afternoon issued an apology to survivors of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland.

The apology was issued at 12.30pm in the Assembly Chamber of Parliament Buildings, with Ministers Michelle McIlveen, Conor Murphy, Nichola Mallon, Robin Swann and Naomi Long issuing it on behalf of government.

Their apology was followed by apologies from institutions where systemic failings were found in the Hart Report which examined allegations of abuse and mistreatment at 22 institutions between 1922 and 1995.

Theses institutions were the De La Salle Order, Sisters of Nazareth, Good Shepherd Sisters, Sisters of St Louis, Barnardo's and Irish Church Missions.

A minute’s silence was observed in the Assembly chamber during the public apology to victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse

Speaking in the Assembly Chamber at Parliament Buildings, Minister Michelle McIlveen opened proceedings by saying:

"Whilst in the care of the State you were made vulnerable – we did not ensure all our residential homes were filled with love and safety. We did not ensure these homes were all free from hunger and cold; from mistreatment and abuse.

"It was the State’s responsibility to do that, and it failed you."

She said survivors had sought five elements to be included in the apology, including acknowledgement of the wrong; acceptance of responsibility; expression of regret; assurance of non-repetition; and an offer of repair or corrective action.

Each of the ministers then focused on those five elements in their apologies.

"I want to acknowledge the wrong that was done to you, which has been investigated and reported by Sir Anthony," McIlveen continued.

"To those of you sitting in this chamber - in rooms across Parliament Buildings watching this live – or, in your own homes – or, in other venues - to those watching in other countries – Australia, Ireland, Great Britain and beyond; we acknowledge your pain and suffering.

"We recognise that, as adults now and survivors of historical institutional abuse, you carry the effects of that suffering and its continued impact on your daily life."

She said they acknowledge the failings took place in Justice and Health facilities as well as in voluntary institutions, during times of local government, and during periods of direct rule.

Statements

Minister Naomi Long said "no-one can undo the past; nor can we undo your past."

"However, we – as law makers and policy makers – can commit to doing everything we can within our power – to make the right laws, the right policies and the right guidance; and to provide the right support services for those who need it.

"We acknowledge your desire to make sure that future generations of children will never have to suffer the abuse you experienced – we echo that desire and it is our job to make sure that does not happen."

She also detailed who perpetrators of the abuse were, including male and female staff at the institutions, and visitors.

"The perpetrators, as recorded by Sir Anthony, included employees, members of religious orders, and priests; there was also peer on peer abuse and abuse by former residents. Institutions, both state and voluntary, failed to stop the abuse," she said.

"The damage experienced by many is not in the past but is a heavy burden they have continued to carry into adulthood, into day-to-day engagement with society, and into relationships. It is a burden that continues, to this day, to have an impact on victims and on their families."

Long spoke about how some children were isolated, made fun of and shown-up in front of others because of bedwetting, and how young females on the brink of puberty were provided with inadequate hygiene products.

Bullying occurred, and children were bathed in a disinfectant known as Jeyes Fluid.

Minister Nichola Mallon acknowledged the wrong in the State's indifference to the practice of the voluntary sector of sending child migrants to Australia, and how the State failed to make any enquiries "whatsoever" as to the fate of those children.

She also said the burden of what happened "is not, nor has it ever been, your burden to bear."

"The burden belongs only to us; those who should have protected you," she said.

"We deeply regret that many of you were separated from, or did not know, you had brothers or sisters when you were growing up. It is hard to comprehend the impact of this separation from those you were closest to, from those who loved you. We deeply regret how this affected the rest of your life, your trust in others and your sense of identity.

"We acknowledge the importance of gaining access to historical records to help find family and kin, as we know that this is a key aspect of knowing who you were, who you are now, and how you became the person you are today."

Courage

Minister Robin Swann acknowledged the courage of victims and survivors.

"We want to acknowledge all of you who had the courage to speak up and highlight the most horrendous abuse – abuse that no child should have to endure," he said. "This was often done at great personal cost."

"There are many, many victims and survivors who are equally courageous but who - to this day – for their own very personal reasons have not spoken openly about the abuse they suffered – including to their own families. Those same individuals may be listening quietly to this broadcast from their own homes, still carrying a heavy burden that they have had to bear alone."

He also paid tribute to victims and survivors who are no longer alive, and to those who provided support along the "long and difficult path."

Finally, Minister Conor Murphy recognised the delay in the apology being issued.

"We acknowledge that the delay in progressing this recommendation from the Hart report has further added to the stress that you experienced," he said. "For this, we are sorry."

He also outlined the available services to survivors, and said that "while no amount of financial redress can ever make up for the pain you have endured, we hope that it can in some way provide reassurance that your suffering has been recognised and acknowledged, and allow you the possibility of moving forward with appropriate support."

He said they will listen to survivors to ensure the redress process is sensitive to their needs..

"As Ministers, we offer this apology to you from our hearts," he said. "Freely, openly, and sincerely.

"We know that not every survivor wants an apology and we respect that. No apology will change what happened to you, nor right the wrongs of the past.

"We are responsible. And we are so very, very sorry," he finished.

Institutions

Br Francis Manning from De La Salle Brothers said his organisation's "actions and sometime inaction caused pain and hurt and for our part we wish to say we are sorry and offer our sincere apology".

From the Sisters of Nazareth, Sr Cornelia Walsh offered a "heartfelt apology" and acknowledged there was "systemic physical abuse and that bullying was prevalent".

Sr Uainin Clarke, representing Sisters of St Louis, apologised for the "harshness and a lack of love and understanding" experienced by children and teenagers in their care.

Sr Cait O'Leary, from Good Shepherd Sisters, accepted that "mistakes were made" in the care provided to girls and young women and they did not receive "appropriate, long-term, child-centred care".

The director of Barnardo's in Northern Ireland, Michele Janes, said the charity acknowledged organisational failings which had created "a climate of fear and insecurity" when children should have felt "nurtured and safe".