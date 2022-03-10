Stormont ministers confirm details for tomorrow's historical institutional abuse apology
News

Stormont ministers confirm details for tomorrow's historical institutional abuse apology

MINISTERS IN Northern Ireland have confirmed details surrounding a public apology they will be offer to survivors of historical institutional abuse on behalf of government.

The apology will take place tomorrow, Friday 11 March at the Assembly Chamber of Parliament Buildings, and will be issued by Michelle McIlveen, Conor Murphy, Nichola Mallon, Robin Swann and Naomi Long.

Their apology will be followed by apologies from each of the institutions where systemic failings were found in the Hart Report which examined allegations of abuse and mistreatment at 22 institutions between 1922 and 1995.

The institutions that will tomorrow apologise are the De La Salle Order, Sisters of Nazareth, Good Shepherd Sisters, Sisters of St Louis, Barnardo's and Irish Church Missions.

The apology will be live streamed from 12.30pm across the following platforms:

The ministers said the apology has been co-developed with victims and survivors in line with the Hart report, which recommended that it should be a wholehearted and unconditional recognition of the failure to protect children from abuse.

Live streams of the apology at WAVE Trauma regional centres will also take place in Belfast, Armagh, Omaha, Ballmoney and Derry/Londonderry.

"In light of the importance of the occasion, we are grateful that the Speaker has given special permission for the apology to take place in the Assembly Chamber of Parliament Buildings, a significant venue as the seat of our legislative Assembly," the ministers said in a statement.

"We have worked alongside victims and survivors to ensure that the maximum number who wish to hear the apology have been accommodated within the Assembly Chamber and throughout Parliament Buildings.

"However, we want to make sure that every victim and survivor who wishes to hear the apology has an opportunity to do so, and provision has been made to view the apology online, and at a number of regional centres."

See More: Hart Report, Historical Abuse, Northern Ireland, Stormont

Related

Public apology to historic abuse victims in Northern Ireland to be offered on 11 March
News 1 week ago

Public apology to historic abuse victims in Northern Ireland to be offered on 11 March

By: Connell McHugh

Roman Abramovich has had all of his UK assets frozen including Chelsea football club
News 35 minutes ago

Roman Abramovich has had all of his UK assets frozen including Chelsea football club

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Newly launched urgent Irish passport service offers five-day turnaround
News 12 hours ago

Newly launched urgent Irish passport service offers five-day turnaround

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Cheltenham Festival ‘dead certs’ supplied by Paddy Power experts Tony mullins, Lydia hislop and Frank hickey
Sport 1 minute ago

Cheltenham Festival ‘dead certs’ supplied by Paddy Power experts Tony mullins, Lydia hislop and Frank hickey

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Colin Farrell to star in spin-off series The Penguin following success of The Batman
Entertainment 29 minutes ago

Colin Farrell to star in spin-off series The Penguin following success of The Batman

By: Connell McHugh

Government announces reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel amid soaring costs
News 20 hours ago

Government announces reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel amid soaring costs

By: Connell McHugh

Return to the slopes in Andermatt - Switzerland’s stylish and sustainable hidden gem
Travel 22 hours ago

Return to the slopes in Andermatt - Switzerland’s stylish and sustainable hidden gem

By: Maria Boyle

Troy Parrott scored a brace for MK Dons last night in the 3-1 win over Cheltenham last night
Sport 22 hours ago

Troy Parrott scored a brace for MK Dons last night in the 3-1 win over Cheltenham last night

By: Conor O'Donoghue