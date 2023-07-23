Appeal after five vehicles damaged in Carrickfergus arson attack

POLICE have appealed for information after five vehicles were damaged in an arson attack in Carrickfergus overnight.

Three vans and two cars were set alight, with all but one of the vehicles completely destroyed.

The incident occurred in the Taylors Avenue area in the early hours of this morning.

"Shortly before 3.40am, officers received and responded to a report that a number of vehicles were on fire in the area," said Sergeant Thompson of the PSNI.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

"One of the cars suffered scorch damage, whilst the other four vehicles were completely burnt out.

"Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident, which we are treating as arson, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has any information which may assist us, to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 321 of July 23.