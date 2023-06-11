Appeal after Good Samaritan robbed in 'callous and disturbing' attack in West Belfast
News

Appeal after Good Samaritan robbed in 'callous and disturbing' attack in West Belfast

POLICE are appealing for information after a Good Samaritan was attacked and robbed in West Belfast while helping someone he believed had been injured in an accident.

The incident occurred in the Summerhill Road area of Dunmurry at around 4.40pm on Friday, June 9.

The victim suffered cuts after being attacked with a bladed weapon during the attack, which police described as 'callous and disturbing'.

"The victim went to the aid of someone he thought had been injured and was attacked for his efforts," said Detective Sergeant McVeagh of the PSNI.

Attack

According to the PSNI, the victim had driven onto Summerhill Road from Creightons Road when he saw a man lying in the middle of the street beside an electric scooter.

The victim believed the man had been injured and pulled over to check he was OK.

"As he approached, he heard a noise at his car and turned around to see a second man sitting in the driver's seat before getting out and running off," said DS McVeagh.

"The victim had attempted to return to his vehicle, however, the man who had been lying on the ground grabbed him by the neck and pulled him back.

"The victim was then attacked by the suspect who used a Stanley knife-type object.

"The victim suffered superficial cuts to his stomach, right arm and right leg."

He added: "When the victim managed to get back to his vehicle, he discovered that a large sum of money had been taken and his mobile phone."

'Terrifying experience'

Both suspects are described as being around 18 years old, approximately 5' 10" in height and of medium build.

The pair made off in the direction of the Twinbrook area.

Describing the incident as 'callous and disturbing', DS McVeagh added: "This was a terrifying experience and our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the Summerhill Road area around 4.40pm or who noticed anything suspicious to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1587 09/06/23."

See More: Dunmurry, PSNI, West Belfast

Related

Arrest made after 'terrifying' kidnap ordeal in West Belfast
News 4 months ago

Arrest made after 'terrifying' kidnap ordeal in West Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Huge fire breaks out at block of flats near Belfast
News 5 years ago

Huge fire breaks out at block of flats near Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Former factory workers will help bring the DeLorean back to life in Belfast
News 8 years ago

Former factory workers will help bring the DeLorean back to life in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Government files on Troubles in Northern Ireland will be made available to all
News 2 days ago

Government files on Troubles in Northern Ireland will be made available to all

By: Fiona Audley

Exciting new talent Niamh Bury signs for iconic Irish label Claddagh Records
Entertainment 3 days ago

Exciting new talent Niamh Bury signs for iconic Irish label Claddagh Records

By: Fiona Audley

Second man dies a week after car accident
News 3 days ago

Second man dies a week after car accident

By: Fiona Audley

New play tells Battersea Power Station's Irish story
Entertainment 3 days ago

New play tells Battersea Power Station's Irish story

By: Irish Post

Unique Irish rum distilled in Panama and aged in Ireland is perfect Father's Day tipple
Life & Style 3 days ago

Unique Irish rum distilled in Panama and aged in Ireland is perfect Father's Day tipple

By: Irish Post