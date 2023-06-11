Appeal after Good Samaritan robbed in 'callous and disturbing' attack in West Belfast

POLICE are appealing for information after a Good Samaritan was attacked and robbed in West Belfast while helping someone he believed had been injured in an accident.

The incident occurred in the Summerhill Road area of Dunmurry at around 4.40pm on Friday, June 9.

The victim suffered cuts after being attacked with a bladed weapon during the attack, which police described as 'callous and disturbing'.

"The victim went to the aid of someone he thought had been injured and was attacked for his efforts," said Detective Sergeant McVeagh of the PSNI.

Attack

According to the PSNI, the victim had driven onto Summerhill Road from Creightons Road when he saw a man lying in the middle of the street beside an electric scooter.

The victim believed the man had been injured and pulled over to check he was OK.

"As he approached, he heard a noise at his car and turned around to see a second man sitting in the driver's seat before getting out and running off," said DS McVeagh.

"The victim had attempted to return to his vehicle, however, the man who had been lying on the ground grabbed him by the neck and pulled him back.

"The victim was then attacked by the suspect who used a Stanley knife-type object.

"The victim suffered superficial cuts to his stomach, right arm and right leg."

He added: "When the victim managed to get back to his vehicle, he discovered that a large sum of money had been taken and his mobile phone."

'Terrifying experience'

Both suspects are described as being around 18 years old, approximately 5' 10" in height and of medium build.

The pair made off in the direction of the Twinbrook area.

Describing the incident as 'callous and disturbing', DS McVeagh added: "This was a terrifying experience and our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the Summerhill Road area around 4.40pm or who noticed anything suspicious to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1587 09/06/23."