Appeal after man assaulted by masked gang during aggravated burglary in Co. Down
News

POLICE have appealed for information after four masked men reportedly assaulted a man during an aggravated burglary in Co. Down.

The incident occurred in Downpatrick in the early hours of Saturday.

"Police received a report at approximately 2.50am that four masked men, who were dressed all in black and armed with weapons, entered a property in the Leaside Gardens area of the town," said Detective Sergeant Wilson of the PSNI.

"Two men were inside the property at the time, one of whom was assaulted by the suspects.

"He sustained facial injuries as a result of the attack.

"The masked men also caused extensive damage to a bathroom inside the house, and smashed a television in the living room.

"Our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 237 of December 23.

