Appeal for information after woman in her 70s killed in car accident on Irish road

POLICE are appealing for information after a car accident killed a woman in her 70s in Co. Clare.

Gardaí attended the scene of the single vehicle collision which happened in the townland of Ballinagun, near Kilrush on Sunday, June 18.

The incident occurred on the R483 at around 9.20pm, when a car “collided with a ditch causing significant damage to the vehicle” gardaí confirm.

“The rear seat passenger, a female aged in her 70s, was fatally injured during the collision,” they added.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí in Kilrush are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area of Ballinagun and Cree, Co. Clare on June 18 between 8.45pm and 9.45pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they state,

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”