Appeal for information on Irish woman who went missing 30 years ago
News

GARDAÍ have appealed to the public for information about missing Irish woman Eva Brennan – who was last seen 30 years ago today.

The Dubliner was last seen at Rathdown Park, Dublin 6, on July 25, 1993. She was 40 years old.

Family members and the police have marked the sombre anniversary of her disappearance by urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Gardaí in Terenure are renewing their appeal for information in tracing the whereabouts of Eva Brennan,” the police force stated.

“[One the] the 30th anniversary of the disappearance of Eva Brennan, investigating Gardaí and Eva’s family are renewing their appeal to the public for any information which may bring this investigation to a conclusion,” they added.

In a bid to jog the memories of those who may have been in the area at the time when Ms Brennan was last seen, gardai explained that she was “40 years of age at the time of her disappearance and 5’7”, with blue eyes and slim build”.

When last seen, Ms Brennan had short, mid-brown hair and was wearing a pink tracksuit with tight fitting leggings, they add.

The young Irish woman had a red shoulder-bag containing keys and other personal documents and wore a man’s gold watch with a leather strap.

Anyone with information should contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

