Appeal for witnesses after man shot in leg in Belfast

POLICE have appealed to the public for information after a man was shot in the leg in Belfast last night.

PSNI detectives have urged any witnesses to the attack to come forward following a report of a shooting in west Belfast yesterday (Monday, June 26).

Detective Sergeant Alexander said: "It was reported just after 11.05pm that a man had been shot in the leg. He was found in the Divis Street area.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the victim, aged in his thirties, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.”

He added: “This shooting is a clear violation of the victim’s human rights. Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence.

“There is no justification for this type of attack. Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community.”

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, with the PSNI urging “anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 2271 of 26/06/23”.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/<’ they add.