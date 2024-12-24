Lord of the Dance
Appeal for witnesses after pedestrian seriously injured in Dublin hit-and-run
News

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to a hit-and-run in Dublin to come forward.

A pedestrian, aged in his 40s, was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Rathmines at around 8.45pm on December 22.

The car involved did not remain at the scene.

The collision happened on Lower Rathmines Road in Rathmines, at around 8.45pm on December 22

The man is currently in a stable condition in St James Hospital the police force has confirmed.

A person of interest to officers has since come forward “voluntarily, and has provided a statement” they added.

“Gardaí are not looking for any other vehicle in relation to this incident,” they explained, but they are keen to hear form anyone who has information relating to the collision.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward,” they said.

“Those with camera footage, including motorists with dash-cam, from the area at the time are asked to provide it to investigating Gardaí,” they added.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01 6666700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

