Appeal for witnesses after young motorcyclist killed in horror Kerry crash

GARDAÍ have renewed their appeal for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

The accident happened on the N21 at Killally, Castleisland in County Kerry on Sunday, January 22.

It occurred at approximately 7.50pm on the Sunday evening and Gardaí are keen to speak with any motorists who were travelling along this route at the time.

The motorcyclist, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

In an appeal made today, (February 23), Gardaí called for witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N21 near Killally between 7:30pm and 8:15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.