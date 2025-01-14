Appeal for witnesses following fatal collision in Limerick
GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a pedestrian was killed in a collision in Co. Limerick over the weekend.

A man, aged in his 70s, was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Abbeyfeale on January 12.

The incident happened at around 9pm on New Street, with the man being pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact them.

“Additionally, anyone with video footage, including motorists with dash-cam footage from the area at the time, is asked to come forward,” they said,

“Anyone with information can contact Newcastlewest Garda Station on 069 20650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

