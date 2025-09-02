Five off-road bikes stolen from Co. Tyrone business
News

Five off-road bikes stolen from Co. Tyrone business

FIVE off-road bikes have been stolen in a burglary at a business in Co. Tyrone.

The vehicles are believed to have been taken from Jet Products on the Melmount Road in Sion Mills sometime over the weekend.

“While the incident was reported to police just before 6pm on Sunday evening (August 31), it's believed the theft occurred sometime over the weekend, possibly during Saturday evening into Sunday morning,” the PSNI said in a statement issued this week.

“It's reported that, in total, five off road bikes were stolen - three Yamaha YZ250 two strokes, two of which are blue, a blue Yamaha WR250F and a blue Yamaha TTR110, and a blue Yamaha 700 Kodiac quad bike,” they explained.

Police claim it would have taken some time to remove the vehicles, and that a trailer or large vehicle may have been used to transport them.

They have urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Anyone with information, or who saw any suspicious activity in the area in recent days - including any vehicles, is asked to call police on 101,” they said.

“Police are also asking anyone who is offered these type of machines for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact them," they added.

“The number to ring is 101, quoting reference 1130 of 31/08/25.”

See More: Burglary, Off-road Biokes, Sion Mills, Tyrone

Related
News 1 week ago

Man arrested after €50k worth of items stolen in house burglary

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 months ago

Burglars smash their way into church and steal ‘significant sum’ of cash

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 months ago

Burglar arrested and stolen jewellery worth €100k recovered

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Entertainment 2 days ago

Ten Mins With... Adam O’Donovan

By: Irish Post

Comment 2 days ago

Ireland’s conker season blown away

By: Malachi O'Doherty

News 3 days ago

Kelleher and Connolly latest to throw hat in the Presidential ring

By: Mark Murphy

Comment 3 days ago

Songs from a small island

By: Joe Horgan

News 3 days ago

Harris joins EU Defence and Foreign Ministers in Denmark for urgent talks

By: Mark Murphy

Travel 3 days ago

High ole’ time in USA’s Deep South

By: James Ruddy