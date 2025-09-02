Five off-road bikes stolen from Co. Tyrone business

FIVE off-road bikes have been stolen in a burglary at a business in Co. Tyrone.

The vehicles are believed to have been taken from Jet Products on the Melmount Road in Sion Mills sometime over the weekend.

“While the incident was reported to police just before 6pm on Sunday evening (August 31), it's believed the theft occurred sometime over the weekend, possibly during Saturday evening into Sunday morning,” the PSNI said in a statement issued this week.

“It's reported that, in total, five off road bikes were stolen - three Yamaha YZ250 two strokes, two of which are blue, a blue Yamaha WR250F and a blue Yamaha TTR110, and a blue Yamaha 700 Kodiac quad bike,” they explained.

Police claim it would have taken some time to remove the vehicles, and that a trailer or large vehicle may have been used to transport them.

They have urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Anyone with information, or who saw any suspicious activity in the area in recent days - including any vehicles, is asked to call police on 101,” they said.

“Police are also asking anyone who is offered these type of machines for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact them," they added.

“The number to ring is 101, quoting reference 1130 of 31/08/25.”