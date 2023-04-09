Armed police respond after men brandishing axe force way into Co. Tyrone apartment

ARMED response units were deployed after two men brandishing an axe forced their way into an apartment in Co. Tyrone on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the Main Street area of Strabane at around 7.30am, leading to a stand-off with police.

The two men were eventually detained around an hour later after surrendering to officers.

"This was a serious incident which was frightening for local residents and caused disruption in the area on what should have been a peaceful Easter Sunday morning," said Chief Inspector Luke Moyne of the PSNI.

Further weapons

The suspects were reported to have damaged communal areas in the building and forced the front door of the property.

Local response officers attended along with armed response units, however the men began throwing items at police from the apartment windows, which they subsequently smashed.

They also damaged a number of personal items in the apartment.

According to police, the pair appeared to be armed with further weapons they had obtained inside the apartment and made threats towards officers.

The other occupants of the building were advised to keep their doors locked and to stay away from windows, before the men surrendered just before 8.30am.

Medical attention

"The two men were detained at the scene," said Chief Inspector Moyne.

"A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage, assault on police and breach of licence conditions.

"A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

"Both men are currently receiving medical attention."

Chief Inspector Moyne added that police are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

He appealed to anyone who was in the Main Street area this morning who may have witnessed two men acting suspiciously, or who has any other relevant information, to contact police.

Information can be provided to officers by calling 101, quoting reference number 452 of April 4, 2023, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.