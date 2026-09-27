Arrest after gardaí seize almost €650,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Dublin

A MAN has been arrested after gardaí seized almost €650,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Dublin.

The 46.2kg seizure, with an estimated value of €646,000, was discovered as part of an intelligence-led investigation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

The operation was carried out on Friday by the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) in Finglas, Dublin 11.

"Gardaí seized approximately 46.2kg of suspected cannabis with an estimated value of €646,000," read a statement.

"Gardaí arrested a male (aged in his 30s) who is currently detained in a garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.

"Investigating gardaí subsequently carried out follow-up searches in West Dublin and seized a number of motor vehicles and additional items of evidential value."

The statement added that the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis while investigations are ongoing.

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