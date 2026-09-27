Passengers 'traumatised' after bus attacked in Co. Derry
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Passengers 'traumatised' after bus attacked in Co. Derry

Several windows on the bus were damaged (Image: Patricia Logue / Facebook)

A LOCAL councillor has said passengers were left traumatised after a bus came under attack from youths in Co. Derry.

Several windows on the bus were damaged after missiles were thrown at the vehicle in the Lecky Road area on Saturday, while items were set on fire on the road.

Two children were on board the bus at the time and while no one was hurt, police described it as 'an extremely reckless act' that could have caused serious injury.

"Shortly before 6.25pm, it was reported to police that missiles were thrown at a bus by a number of youths under the flyover," said Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney.

"Damage was caused to five windows, including the front window of the bus following the incident.

"A number of passengers, including two children were on board and although not injured, the passengers and driver were left badly shaken.

"A number of items had also been set alight on the road which have now been extinguished.

"This was an extremely reckless act that could have resulted in serious injury to those onboard.

"This vital service will now be unavailable to those who rely on it for travel.

"This was an attack on the local community and should be condemned by all across the city."

'Awful behaviour'

Following the incident, Sinn Féin councillor Patricia Logue called on parents to be aware of their children's whereabouts.

"This is what occurred on the Lecky Road, as the bus was taking people home from work and shopping. Everyone is traumatised," she said.

"There is absolutely no excuse for this criminally, the poor bus driver and passengers being put through this awful behaviour.

"Please ensure your children and young people have not been involved in this. No excuse!"

Her words were echoed by independent councillor Gary Donnelly, who said the driver had 'averted a tragedy'.

"The bus contained a number of children and only by luck there were no serious injuries. Driver suffered a number of cuts," he said.

"The young people behind this need to realise they could cause seriously injuries or worse.

"Praise must go to the driver for averting a tragedy and hope those affected make a speedy recovery."

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1195 of September 26.

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