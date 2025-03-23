Arrest after gardaí seize more than €500,000 of suspected drugs in Dublin

A MAN has been arrested after gardaí seized more than €500,000 worth of suspected drugs in Dublin on Friday.

Suspected cocaine and MDMA estimated to be worth around €547,000 was discovered following a search of a residence in Clondalkin.

The operation was conducted as part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in West Dublin.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The seized drugs are due to be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.