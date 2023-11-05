Arrest after man suffers 'ear and body' injuries in unprovoked Belfast assault
POLICE have made an arrest after a man suffered injuries to his ear and body during an unprovoked assault in Belfast.

The victim was also threatened with a knife during the incident, which occurred in the west of the city on Friday evening.

A 44-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of a number of offences, including threats to kill.

"At approximately 6pm we received a report that a man had been assaulted by an unknown man in what appears to be an unprovoked attack on the Springfield Road," said Detective Inspector Foley from Musgrave CID.

"The victim sustained injuries to his ear and body before being threatened with a knife.

"Officers attended and a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and threats to kill.

"He remains in custody at this time."

Police have appealed for witnesses or those with camera footage to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1332 of 03/11/23.

