Arrest after police officer kicked in face in Belfast

A MAN has been arrested after he kicked a police officer in the face and assaulted a second officer.

The incident occurred in Belfast city centre on Thursday afternoon while the man was being arrested on suspicious of a separate offence.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said assaults on officers 'must not be tolerated' and appealed for information in relation to the incident.

"We received a report of anti-social behaviour in the Royal Avenue area shortly before 2.45pm," said Inspector McCann of the PSNI.

"It was reported that a man was being abusive to members of the public.

"Officers attended and arrested the man, aged 35, on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

"While he was being arrested he kicked an officer to the face and kicked a second officer.

"The man was then further arrested on suspicion of resisting police and assault on police.

"He remains in police custody at this time."

Patrol car rammed

In a separate incident just hours earlier, three police officers were injured when a patrol car was rammed in west Belfast.

The incident occurred shortly before 2.45am on Thursday when officers on patrol in the Falls Road area attempted to stop a stolen vehicle.

The driver tried to avoid police by mounting a footpath and then struck an officer's arm before making off.

A short time later, the white Vauxhall Mokka was located in the Cluain Mor Close area where the driver then reversed into the patrol car multiple times, causing injury to two officers.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, failing to report an accident whereby injury was caused and failing to stop for police.

Two officers were unable to continue their duties.

Following Thursday afternoon's incident, Inspector McCann said officers should be able to carry out their duties without fear of being assaulted.

"Our officers are here to help, and respond to calls every day assisting people," he said.

"Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being 'part of the job'."

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact police on 101.