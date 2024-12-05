Arrest made after arson attack left three people trapped in their homes
News

A MAN has been arrested in connection with a strong of incidents including an arson attack which left three people trapped in their homes.

The 32-year-old was arrested in Ballymena today following a series of incidents which occurred in the Co. Antrim town overnight.

“On Wednesday, December 4 at approximately 11.10pm police received a report of a burglary at commercial premises in the Wellington Street area of the town,” the PSNI’s Inspector Hewat said.

“An unknown man was discovered in the storeroom area of the shop, and made off on foot when the alarm was raised.

The incidents happened in Wellington Street in Ballymena, Antrim

“It’s understood the suspect smashed a window in order to gain entry to the storeroom, and stole a mobile phone belonging to a staff member.”

He added: “Police then received a second report shortly before 12am of a rustling sound in the hallway of a flat in the Drumtara area.

“A man was located attempting to steal a television and was challenged by the reporting person.

“The suspect made off and is understood to have then tried to access other properties in the building before leaving empty handed.”

A third incident was reported at 12.25am this morning (December 5), where police received a report of a fire within the hallway of the flat complex.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze which is believed to have been started after a mattress was set alight in a storeroom,” Insp Hewat confirmed.

“Three residents were trapped in their flats throughout the duration of the fire, and were unable to leave due to the amount of smoke,” they added.

“Thankfully, however, no serious injuries were reported – though we are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life – and we could have been dealing with much more serious consequences today.”

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of threats to damage property, attempted burglary and arson endangering life with intent.
The PSNI have urged anyone with information to contact them, quoting reference 17 05/12/24.

