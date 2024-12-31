Arrest made after body of man found in Wexford

GARDAÍ have arrested a man aged in his 30s after the body of a man in his 60s was found in New Ross, Co. Wexford.

Officers were called to reports of an incident in the Cluain Fada area at around 11am this morning where the man was found unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who has been arrested in reaction to the incident is being held at a garda station in the east of the country, Gardaí have confirmed today.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to the investigation, as well as a family liaison officer, who is supporting the family.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them and are seeking any available camera footage, including dashcam, from those who were in the area at the time of the incident,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”