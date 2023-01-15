Arrest made after 'terrifying' kidnap ordeal in West Belfast

A SUSPECT has been arrested after a man was subjected to a ‘terrifying ordeal’ following a reported kidnapping in the Dunmurry area of West Belfast.

The victim was forced into a van at around midday on Saturday in the Upper Dunmurry Lane area, around five miles from Belfast city centre.

He was driven around for several hours, during which time he was taken to a property and assaulted.

A man in his thirties was arrested later on Saturday on suspicion of a number of offences and remains in custody at this time.

"It was reported just after 12pm that a man was forced into the back of a blue Citroen Berlingo van by two men in the Upper Dunmurry Lane area before it was driven away from the Michael Ferguson roundabout," said Detective Sergeant McCartan.

"At this stage, we believe the victim, aged in his thirties, was driven around in the van for two to three hours and at one point, he was taken to a nearby property where he was assaulted, sustaining a number of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

"A short time later, police arrested a man, aged in his thirties on suspicion of a number of offences. He remains in custody at this time.

"This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and as our enquiries progress, we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Upper Dunmurry Lane, Colin, Poleglass or Twinbrook area of Dunmurry yesterday between 12pm and 4pm and saw anything which could assist us."

Detectives would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident on dashcam or CCTV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 709 of 14/1/23.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.