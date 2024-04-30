Arrest made after two men attempt series of burglaries in one night

AN arrest has been made after two men made multiple attempts to enter homes and vehicles in one night.

PSNI officers were called to reports of attempted burglaries and thefts from vehicles in the Knockmore Road area in Lisburn.

The incidents happened in the late hours on April 28 and into the early hours of April 29.

“We received multiple reports that two men were trying vehicle doors and trying to enter homes in several residential developments in the Knockmore Road area,” Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Rocks said.

“Significant police resources, including colleagues from Air Support Unit, were deployed to the area and a short time later a man, aged 23 years, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle,” he added.

“He has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.”

The PSNI has appealed to anyone with information about the incidents to come forward.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the Ayrshire, Brokerstown, The Brambles and Woodland areas to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1 of 29/04/24,” Insp Rocks said.

“We would also ask that anyone who has CCTV or a doorbell camera check their footage, particularly between 10.45pm and midnight,” he added.

“Lisburn & Castlereagh district officers would like to thank the local community for their vigilance. If you have any concerns around home or vehicle security, please contact police on 101.”