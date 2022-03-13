Arrest made after woman in her 90s subjected to 'callous robbery' in Belfast in broad daylight
News

POLICE in Belfast have made an arrest after a woman in her 90s was left hospitalised following a 'callous' robbery in broad daylight.

The incident happened at around 4pm on Thursday in the city centre and left the elderly victim shaken.

The woman, who was knocked to the ground during the robbery, was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries, where she remains.

Today, the PSNI have revealed that a 26-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident.

"This was a report of a particularly callous robbery of an elderly woman in our city centre during daylight hours," said Inspector Greg Dawson.

"This lady, who is aged in her 90s, had been in the Castle Lane area, which was bustling with customers to its shops and cafes.

"But at around 4pm on Thursday (March 10), we received a report that she had become the victim of a frightening robbery.

"This lady was reportedly knocked to the ground by another woman and her handbag, which contained a sum of cash, stolen.

“The suspect then ran off with the stolen bag.

"Members of the public, who had witnessed the incident, stopped and offered kindness to the pensioner, who was understandably left shaken by this ordeal.

"Police and emergency services attended and she was taken to hospital, where she continues to receive treatment for her injuries."

The woman arrested is currently in police custody.

